Michelle F. Link Sells 1,133 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MMS stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

