Michelle F. Link Sells 1,133 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MMS stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
Maximus Company Profile
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.