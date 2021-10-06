Roger Dankel Sells 1,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,947,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,645,000 after buying an additional 75,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

