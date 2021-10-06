Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Karen M. Anderson Sells 1,859 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 323,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

