Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 56.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westwater Resources by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

