Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 15,800 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of LXRX opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $700.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.