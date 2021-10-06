Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

CGW opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

