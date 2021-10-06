Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 74.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

INFY opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

