Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,544 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $162.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

