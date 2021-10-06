201,387 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,024 shares of company stock worth $9,050,783 over the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $944.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

