Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

