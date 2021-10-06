Todd Mcelhatton Sells 14,123 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $237,407.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $157,170.00.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zuora by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 76.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 217.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

