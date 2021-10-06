StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $301,027.05 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $301,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

STEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.