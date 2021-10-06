Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $441,000 Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 127,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $665.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

