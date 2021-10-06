Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,711 shares of company stock worth $862,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $904.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.