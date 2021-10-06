Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $433,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $127.24 and a one year high of $173.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37.

