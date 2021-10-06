Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,804 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $930.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

