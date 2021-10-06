Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Fossil Group worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Fossil Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

