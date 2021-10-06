Head-To-Head Comparison: Bit Digital (BTBT) vs. Its Rivals

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bit Digital
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Bit Digital Competitors
|347
|1291
|1550
|55
|2.40
Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bit Digital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bit Digital Competitors
|45.74%
|-42.67%
|2.38%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bit Digital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bit Digital
|$21.07 million
|-$1.91 million
|147.86
|Bit Digital Competitors
|$4.14 billion
|$548.61 million
|16.20
Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.