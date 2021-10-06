Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of LCNB worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LCNB by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $219.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.93.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

