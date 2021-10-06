Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,889 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 113.73%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

