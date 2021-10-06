Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,945 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

