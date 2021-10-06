Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.