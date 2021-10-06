Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Shares Down 2.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 267,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,417,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.