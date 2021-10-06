SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 972,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IPE)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

