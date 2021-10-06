Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.01 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

