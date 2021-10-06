Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

ENTG stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

