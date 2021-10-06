DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

