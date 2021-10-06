First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

