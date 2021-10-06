CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

