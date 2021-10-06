CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.