CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 0.3% Higher

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.