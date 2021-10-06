bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €23.10 ($27.18) and last traded at €23.35 ($27.47). 9,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.05 ($28.29).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

