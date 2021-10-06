Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 0.5%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €43.40 ($51.06) and last traded at €43.40 ($51.06). 964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.60 ($51.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.56 and a 200 day moving average of €33.11. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.