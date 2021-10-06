Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 0.5%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €43.40 ($51.06) and last traded at €43.40 ($51.06). 964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.60 ($51.29).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.11. The stock has a market cap of $860.68 million and a PE ratio of -51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 5.14.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

