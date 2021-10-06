FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 592,600 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

RAIL stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.47.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. Equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.