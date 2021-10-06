Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS WINR opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.