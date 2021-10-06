Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS WINR opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
