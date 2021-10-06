VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in September

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CSF opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.