Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Rises By 38.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 635.7 days.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

