NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 14,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

