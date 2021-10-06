Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000.

Several research firms have commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

