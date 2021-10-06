Financial Survey: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 18.03% 7.08% 0.32% Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

This table compares BNP Paribas and Private Bancorp of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $50.57 billion 1.63 $8.07 billion $3.03 10.87 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.23 $10.71 million $1.94 12.76

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BNP Paribas and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 5 8 0 2.62 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

BNP Paribas presently has a consensus target price of $59.04, indicating a potential upside of 79.23%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Volatility & Risk

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNP Paribas beats Private Bancorp of America on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

