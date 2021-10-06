Comparing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 18.03% 7.08% 0.32% Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BNP Paribas and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 5 8 0 2.62 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

BNP Paribas currently has a consensus price target of $59.04, suggesting a potential upside of 79.23%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Risk & Volatility

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNP Paribas and Private Bancorp of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $50.57 billion 1.63 $8.07 billion $3.03 10.87 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.23 $10.71 million $1.94 12.76

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BNP Paribas beats Private Bancorp of America on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

