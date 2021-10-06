Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Metro Bank PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Metro Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.09. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.