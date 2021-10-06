Comparing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81% Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.80 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -13.56 Ideal Power $430,000.00 202.11 -$7.79 million N/A N/A

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Everspin Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

