Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84% Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 202.11 -$7.79 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.80 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -13.56

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everspin Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Everspin Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

