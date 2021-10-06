Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to “Hold”

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.