American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of AMNB opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $373.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

