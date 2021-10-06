Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of 136.84 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

