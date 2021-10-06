Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,250 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,972.36 ($25.77).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,679.40 ($21.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,466.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.53. The stock has a market cap of £130.38 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

