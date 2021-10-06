UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €39.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

FRA:FPE opened at €30.18 ($35.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.02. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

