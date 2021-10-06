UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €39.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

FRA:FPE opened at €30.18 ($35.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.02. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

