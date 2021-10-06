Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.82 ($123.32).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR KBX opened at €89.56 ($105.36) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €101.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.